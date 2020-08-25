Betty J. KuhnOctober 30, 1960 - August 13, 2020Betty J. Kuhn age 59, of Plymouth passed away after an illness at her daughters home at Osceola.Betty was born the daughter of Sherman R. Prittchett Sr. and Lula Mae (Nitcher) Prittchett at Plymouth on Oct. 30, 1960. She was a life long resident and worked as a Nurses Aid as well as being a waitress and homemaker. Betty enjoyed many things like playing bingo, going to the casinos, yard sales, board games like Aggravation of which she was very competitive. Also she had a great love of butterflies and her family.Survivors include her husband Carl E. Gragg, Sr, of Plymouth; daughter Laura M. Glasco of Osceola and son Kyle E. (Cindy) Windbigler of Henderson, Ky. Additional blessings were her grandchildren: Austin Hogan, Amber Clayton, Lauren Crawford, Daniel Glasco and Tara Majors; along with six great-grandchildren. Betty came from a large family and her siblings who survive are: Sherry Smith of South Bend, Jackie (mike) Overmyer of Bremen, Margie (Dwain) Everly of Plymouth, Jonnie (CJ) Smith of Bourbon, Ray (Esther) Prittchett of Plymouth and Jeff Prittchett of Rochester.She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Ginny Sherk, Lorraine Cummins and brothers, Glenn Smith and Kenneth Prittchett.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street, Plymouth.Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at Deaton Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home. Pastor Dr. Dave Stauffer of Journey Church. Burial will take place at New Oak Hill Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made St. Judes Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105.In keeping with current Covid19 regulations masks will be required as well as being mindful of social distancing.Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of the family in making arrangements.Friends who wish to share condolences and/or memories may do so by visiting