Betty Jane Corey


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Jane Corey Obituary
Betty Jane Corey
July 18, 1923 - April 26, 2019

WARSAW - Betty Jane Corey age 95 of Warsaw formerly of Silver Lake passed away peacefully on Friday April 26, in the Mason Healthcare Center in Warsaw with her loving family by her side.
Betty was born on July 18, 1923 in LaPorte, to Willard D. and Margaret Elizabeth (Prather) Pitts.
On April 18, 1942 Betty became the bride of Mark A. Corey, he preceded her in passing on April 14, 2001. Betty loved gardening and tending to her flower beds. She enjoyed cross-stitch, sewing and reading but her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
Those left to cherish Betty's memory are her daughter, Peggy and Max Good of Mentone, and her son Doug Corey and his ex-wife Melody Corey of Plymouth; also surviving are seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; sister Elsie Pietz of Florida; Betty is preceded in passing by her parents, husband, granddaughter Melissa and her brother Thomas L. Pitts.
The Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street Plymouth, is honored to be entrusted with the arrangement for the Corey family. A time of visiting with the Corey family will be held on Thursday, May 2, in the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street Plymouth, from 1 to 2 p.m. a service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Sumner officiating.
Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Argos at a later date,
The Corey family request memorial contributions be made to the Donor's Choice in Betty's name.
Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share memories of Betty with her family at www.deatonclemensvangilderfh.com
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 30, 2019
