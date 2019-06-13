Betty Rose Campbell-Crum

February 19, 1928 - June 11, 2019



ARGOS - Betty Rose (Horton) Campbell-Crum, 91 of 18B Road, Argos, died on June 11, at 5:22 p.m. at her residence following a short illness. On Feb. 19, 1928 in Logansport, she was born to Bryan Washington Horton and Fern Rose (Wilson) Horton. She has lived in Marshall County 62 years having came from Cass County.

On Sept. 11, 1953 in Rochester, she married Kenneth Paul Campbell, he preceded her on Dec. 25, 1987; she then married Myrl Annis Crum on Feb. 19, 1989 in Argos, he preceded her on Oct. 30, 2008.

Betty was a housewife/homemaker.

She was a member of the Jordan Baptist Church, Argos, and a member of the Marshall County Homemakers Club. Betty was a graduate of Metea High School with the class of 1944 and a graduate of the Indianapolis Business College.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Julia Campbell and friend Brian Clark of Argos, Joyce Maxwell-Downs and husband Bruce of South Bend, Pamela Calhoun and husband Brian of Plymouth; sons, Charles Campbell and wife Lisa of Argos, Freddie Campbell and wife Sandy of Akron; stepsons, Annis E. Crum and his wife Linda of Argos, Richard R. Crum and wife Donna of Argos; stepdaughters, Paulette McCalvin of Argos, Patti Willis and husband Rick of Argos; and many cherised grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands; brother Louie Horton; and step-granddaughter Ashley Demont.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, June 16, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 17, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev.Robert E. Rice Jr officiating. Burial will follow at Leiters Ford IOOF Cemetery, Leiters Ford.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Marshall County Center for Hospice, 112 S. Center St., Plymouth, Ind. 46563 Published in The Pilot News on June 14, 2019