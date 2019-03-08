Betty Schaefer

December 3, 1941 - February 23, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Betty Schaefer, age 77 of Plymouth passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 23 in the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Mishawka campus.

Betty was born on Dec. 3, 1941 in Knox, to Otto and Evelyn (Phillips) Engel.

Betty has been a lifelong resident of the Plymouth area. She was a graduate of the Plymouth High School Class of 1960.

On Aug. 24, 1963 Betty became the bride of John Schaefer in a ceremony in the Church of Christ.

Betty worked at Bomarko in Plymouth for 41 plus years before she retired in November of 2018. She enjoyed reading, watching movies and playing Solitaire, and being a loving wife and mother. She was often found looking for treasures at garage and estate sales. Betty was kind hearted and had compassion for all animals especially the family's pets. She leaves behind her 2 cats Jaxson and Sadie.

Those left to cherish Betty's memory are her husband of 55 years, John Schaefer of Plymouth; her daughter Melinda Schaefer of Plymouth; her son Mark and Monica Schaefer of Plymouth; her brother Chuck and Mary Engel of Frankfort, Ohio; Betty was preceded in passing by her parents.

A time of visiting with the Schaefer family and a Celebration of Betty's life will be held on Wednesday March 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street Plymouth.

The Schaefer family request memorial contributions in Betty's name be made

to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Drive South Bend, Ind. 46614

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories of Betty with her family at www.deatonclemensvangilderfuneralhome.com

The Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for the Schaefer family. Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary