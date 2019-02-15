Betty Viola Ganshorn

August 14, 1929 - February 12, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Betty Viola Ganshorn, age 89, of Plymouth, passed away on Feb. 12, in SJRMC Plymouth Campus.

Betty was born on Aug. 14, 1929, in Marshall County to Chester and Florence (Sherk) Earl.

On Aug. 19, 1945, Betty became the bride of James Raymond Ganshorn in a ceremony in her parent's home in Plymouth. Betty enjoyed playing Dominos, spending time with friends and talking on the

CB radio where she was known as 'Mrs. Wheels'. She loved everyone no matter their circumstances. Betty was always on the GO! She was a champion pie baker and THE BEST MOM EVER. Betty was a faithful member of the Shiloh Wesleyan Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 73 years, James Raymond of Plymouth; her two daughters, Dorothy (husband, Dale Heflick) and Marty Tidey both of Plymouth; her three sons, Chester (wife, Carolyn Ganshorn) of Plymouth, Steven (wife, Doris Ganshorn) of Plymouth and Daniel (wife, Nancy Ganshorn) of South Bend; also surviving are Betty's 19 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and 20 great great-grandchildren.

Betty is preceded in passing by her parents, first born infant daughter, Karen Kay, her granddaughter, Kim, two great-granddaughters, Alimae and Kirsten, her three great-grandsons, Alexander James, Daniel Hamilton III and Chevelle, her brother, Charles Earl, and her sister, Pearl Tyson.

A funeral in honor of Betty will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16,, at 11 a.m. with a one hour prior to service visitation in the Shiloh Wesleyan Church, 10532 4B Road Plymouth.

with Pastor Levi Lehman, of Shiloh Wesleyan Church, officiating.

Burial will follow the service in the New Oak Hill Cemetery.

A time of visiting with the Ganshorn family will be held on Friday, Feb. 15, in the Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street, Plymouth, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Ganshorn family request memorial contributions be made to the Shiloh Wesleyan Church,

10532 4B Road, Plymouth, Ind. 46563

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories of Betty with her family at www.vangilderfuneralhome.com

The Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for the Ganshorn family and extend our deepest condolences. Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 16, 2019