Beverly Jane (Birk) Harris

November 25, 1943 – April 29, 2019



PLYMOUTH – Beverly Jane Harris, 75, of 108 Eastwood Drive, Plymouth, passed away at her home due to natural causes Monday, April 29.

Bev was born in South Bend, on Nov. 25, 1943, the daughter of Eleanor Marie Birk. Bev was a 1961 graduate of LaPaz High School.

On Feb. 6, 1965 in the First United Methodist Church in Plymouth, she married Robert E. Harris with whom she enjoyed almost 50 years of marriage, Robert preceded her in death on Sept. 12, 2014. The couple were blessed with four children, Douglas, Jennifer, Robert Allen, and a child lost in infancy, Scott.

Bev had a career at Biomet as an International Administrative Manager. She worked over 28 years before she retired in 2007. Bev was always a busy person and enjoyed her working life. She enjoyed retirement more, always out enjoying life and the people in it. She loved to visit people and truly valued her friendships.

Having a feisty attitude drew people to Bev although she was a bit ornery and tough, she loved whole heartedly and enjoyed a good time. She took the time to do things thoroughly and completely. Lending itself to this was Bev's collections of Angels and Longaberger Baskets.

Bev belonged to a bible study group as well as a stitching group. She enjoyed her time with her grandchildren and family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son Douglas Steven and wife Angela Harris of Greenwood, Indiana with children; Celeste (Luke) Shrewsbury, Adrienne, Joshua and Jonah, her daughter Jennifer Anne and spouse Robert Fogle of Plymouth with Skyler.

Bev was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert E. Harris, her mom, an infant son Scott Allen Harris on Jan. 25, 1968, son Robert Allen "Rob" Harris on June 29, 1991, a brother Harry Harris and two sisters Ruby Samuelson and Mary Horn.

Family and friends will gather at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St. Plymouth on Friday, May 3 from 4 – 8 p.m.

Funeral services will take place in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4 with Pastor Bill Hemmig officiating, burial will follow in the New Oakhill Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made in her name to Marshall County Humane Society, P.O. Box 22, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.

www.johnson-danielson.com Published in The Pilot News on May 2, 2019