Beverly Jean Grolich-Taylor
March 22, 1958 - July 20, 2020
PLYMOUTH - Beverly Jean Grolich-Taylor (62) of Plymouth, passed away on July 20, at 6 a.m. at Miler's Merry Manor in Plymouth, Indiana.
Beverly, born the daughter of Richard J. and Edna Mildred (Bowles) Grolich on March 22, 1958 in Plymouth, and was a lifelong resident of the area. She worked for several years as a bookkeeping secretary for American Engineering in Argos. She was diagnosed with MS in 2006, and it played a huge role in her life. In spite of the challenges MS posed, Beverly was a hard worker, and she continued to work at doing all she could until MS made the work too challenging. She truly loved her family, especially her grandchildren, who were the motivation for her to keep trying so hard every day.
Those left to miss Beverly are: daughter Ashley (Jesus) Cruz of Rochester, and her sons, Noah and Mateo Cruz, sister Jodie Smith (Terry Tahara) of Plymouth, brothers John (Deanna) Grolich of Plymouth, and Tim (Lula) Grolich of Elkhart, (formerly of Scottsdale, Arizona), and son Frank Pancek. Preceding Beverly in death are her parents.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, July 27, from 1– 2:30 p.m. at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home. A graveside service will be follow at the New Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth. Pastor Kristin Harp will officiate the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society,7301 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis, Ind. 46268.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Beverly's family.
Friends who wish to leave condescends may visit www.deatonclemensvangilder.com