1/1
Beverly Jean Grolich-Taylor
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Jean Grolich-Taylor
March 22, 1958 - July 20, 2020

PLYMOUTH - Beverly Jean Grolich-Taylor (62) of Plymouth, passed away on July 20, at 6 a.m. at Miler's Merry Manor in Plymouth, Indiana.
Beverly, born the daughter of Richard J. and Edna Mildred (Bowles) Grolich on March 22, 1958 in Plymouth, and was a lifelong resident of the area. She worked for several years as a bookkeeping secretary for American Engineering in Argos. She was diagnosed with MS in 2006, and it played a huge role in her life. In spite of the challenges MS posed, Beverly was a hard worker, and she continued to work at doing all she could until MS made the work too challenging. She truly loved her family, especially her grandchildren, who were the motivation for her to keep trying so hard every day.
Those left to miss Beverly are: daughter Ashley (Jesus) Cruz of Rochester, and her sons, Noah and Mateo Cruz, sister Jodie Smith (Terry Tahara) of Plymouth, brothers John (Deanna) Grolich of Plymouth, and Tim (Lula) Grolich of Elkhart, (formerly of Scottsdale, Arizona), and son Frank Pancek. Preceding Beverly in death are her parents.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, July 27, from 1– 2:30 p.m. at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home. A graveside service will be follow at the New Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth. Pastor Kristin Harp will officiate the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society,7301 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis, Ind. 46268.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Beverly's family.
Friends who wish to leave condescends may visit www.deatonclemensvangilder.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Service
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved