|
|
Beverly (Bev) Jeanne Trone
June 17, 1930 - September 25, 2019
Beverly J. Trone of Culver, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the age of 89. Bev was born in Elyria, Ohio, on June 17, 1930, the daughter of James Knittle and Hilda Peterson Knittle. She graduated from West Technical High School, Cleveland, Ohio, in 1948, and attended Bowling Green University.
February 6, 1952, in North Olmsted, Ohio, Bev married Robert M. Geariety. Bob and Bev welcomed their son Bradd J. Geariety into their family in 1961. Bob passed away in January, 1965. As anyone who knew her caring nature, Bev cared for him during his illness.
At the suggestion from family Bev brought Bradd to attend Culver Academy Woodcraft Camp in 1972. This is where Bradd met Pete Trone, a longtime Culver resident, Woodcraft Camp Director and Admissions Officer. Bradd thought his mother should also meet him. Pete and Bev were married Aug. 18, 1974, in the Academy Chapel. They spent 42 years happily married in Culver, until Pete's death in 2016. They also spent many winters enjoying Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
She started part time as the secretary of the Culver Military Academy Library on Oct. 19, 1975. Bev then went to full time July 2, 1977, and retired March 26, 1993. Beverly became quickly involved in the Culver community upon her marriage to Pete by immersing herself in Tri Kappa (now a member of the Associate Chapter), Bible Study and various Book Clubs. Pete and Bev were both active in the Lake Maxinkuckee Yacht Club. Bev was longtime and very active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in South Bend.
The Trones spent their time between their home on Academy Road and the summer Trone cottage on East Shore Lane until 2000 when they built a new permanent home on The Lane. Both Pete and Bev enjoyed many cruises on Lake Maxinkuckee.
As a child of the Depression, Bev always had a positive attitude and giving spirit. Many will remember her baked goods, Pete's Dip and her seasoned pretzels. She will be missed by a large group of family and friends.
Bev is survived by her son Bradd J. (Lyn) Geariety of Tallahassee, Fla., grandson, Jam.es Paul Geariety of Sanford, Fla., brother Richard J. (Norma) Knittle of Midland, Texas and many loving nieces and nephews who have been a very important part of her life.
A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 4 - 7 p.m. EST at Odom Funeral Home, 104 E. Lakeshore Dr., Culver. Rev. Jeff Zell will officiate funeral services at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on Thursday, Oct., 10 at 11 a.m. EST with one hour visitation prior to service. Interment will be at 2 p.m. EST in Washington Cemetery, Culver.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 225 E. Haney Ave., South Bend, Ind., 46613-2499 or Marshall County Humane Society, 11165 13th Rd., Plymouth, Ind., 46563 or a charity of donors choice in her memory.
Condolences may be sent via the obituary page at www.odomfuneralhome.com.
The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 2, 2019