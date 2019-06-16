Home

Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
(574) 546-2861
Flores Obituary
Blas Antonio Flores
January 20, 1962 - June 13, 2019

BREMEN - Blas Antonio Flores, 57, of Bremen, went to his savior at 11:04 p.m., Thursday, June 13, in his home surrounded by family.
Blas was born on Jan. 20, 1962 in Punuare, Honduras.
On July 7, 1984, he married Lisa Thornton. Blas is survived by his wife, Lisa; two children, Anna (Brent) Ganger of Elkhart and Nathaniel (Katie) Flores of Bremen; and four grandchildren, Max, Jack, Cash, and Adelyn. He is also survived by three sisters in Honduras.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, in Mishler Funeral Home, 203. St. Rd. 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 20, in Community Gospel Church, 68893 St. Rd. 331, Bremen, with one hour of visitation prior. Pastor Jordan Muck will officiate.
Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery. In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pilot News on June 17, 2019
