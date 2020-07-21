1/1
Bobby Holland
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby C. Holland
January 9, 1943 - July 20, 2020

PLYMOUTH - Bobby Holland, 77, passed away from a sudden heart attack on Monday July 20, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth.
Born in Sassafras, Ky. on Jan. 9, 1943, Bobby was the son of Arnold Holland and Ruth (Woods) Ritchie.
In Franklin, Ohio Bobby married Sandra L. Richards in 1965. And to this happy union came two boys, Scott and Randy.
He worked for Pactiv Corp. in Plymouth until his retirement in 2006.
Bobby was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed fishing. He also loved going down south for 4 wheeling trips. His family meant everything to him and time spent with them, meant the most.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra, and their two sons, Scott (Wendy) Holland of Granger and Randy Holland of Plymouth; grandchildren: Brandon, Bryce (Brittany), Chelsea, Kaitlyn (Justin) and Victoria; great-grandson, Landen; and siblings: Roger, Larry, Benny, Willie, Creata, Ruth and Lilly.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Sonny.
Visitation will be held from 11-1 p.m. on Friday, July 24, at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Services will follow at 1 p.m.
Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
PLEASE NOTE: For your protection, the entire funeral home staff will wear masks. It is mandated that family members and their guests do so as well. The funeral home will not provide any masks.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Burial
New Oak Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved