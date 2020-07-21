Bobby C. HollandJanuary 9, 1943 - July 20, 2020PLYMOUTH - Bobby Holland, 77, passed away from a sudden heart attack on Monday July 20, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth.Born in Sassafras, Ky. on Jan. 9, 1943, Bobby was the son of Arnold Holland and Ruth (Woods) Ritchie.In Franklin, Ohio Bobby married Sandra L. Richards in 1965. And to this happy union came two boys, Scott and Randy.He worked for Pactiv Corp. in Plymouth until his retirement in 2006.Bobby was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed fishing. He also loved going down south for 4 wheeling trips. His family meant everything to him and time spent with them, meant the most.He is survived by his wife, Sandra, and their two sons, Scott (Wendy) Holland of Granger and Randy Holland of Plymouth; grandchildren: Brandon, Bryce (Brittany), Chelsea, Kaitlyn (Justin) and Victoria; great-grandson, Landen; and siblings: Roger, Larry, Benny, Willie, Creata, Ruth and Lilly.Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Sonny.Visitation will be held from 11-1 p.m. on Friday, July 24, at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Services will follow at 1 p.m.Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.PLEASE NOTE: For your protection, the entire funeral home staff will wear masks. It is mandated that family members and their guests do so as well. The funeral home will not provide any masks.Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: