Bradley W. Tibbs
May 30, 1976 - November 19, 2020
Bradley W. Tibbs, age 44, passed away on Nov. 19, at 2:42 p.m. at his home, surrounded by his family.
Brad was born the son of Henry and Paula (Trump) Tibbs on May 30, 1976 in Plymouth, and had been a lifelong resident of the area. He was a 1994 graduate of LaVille High School.
On Oct. 9, 1999, he married the love of his life, Janet Bailey.
Brad worked at Clean Seal of South Bend, then worked for 15 years on the production line at Hoosier Tire. He volunteered at the Walkerton Parks Department, coaching soccer for 15 years. He was a 10-year member of 4H, showing cattle, and enjoyed working with young 4H members. He loved all kinds of music, from rock 'n roll to Christian, as well as watching the Chicago Bears, the Cubs, and driving his diesel truck. Brad was known for being very patriotic and loving God. He attended Shiloh Wesleyan Church in Plymouth.
Those who will miss Brad are his loving wife, Janet, daughters Grace, Morgan and Adalyne Tibbs, and son Layne Tibbs; they all remain at home with Janet. Also missing Brad are his brothers, Jason (Pauline) Tibbs of Walkerton, Jeremy Tibbs of North Liberty, and Bryce (Kaitlyn) Tibbs of Plymouth, and his parents, Henry and Paula Tibbs of Plymouth. He is preceded in death by his grandparents.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m. Both will be held at Shiloh Wesleyan Church, 10532 4B Road, Plymouth. Pastors Richard VanVuren and Dave Pittman will be officiating. Burial will take place at New Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards the care of Brad's children.
As we will be following new guidelines regarding Covid-19, some restrictions may apply, as the guidelines are frequently changing. Face masks are required as well as social distancing.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting the family with arrangements.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at: www.deatonclemensfuneralhome.com