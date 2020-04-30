Home

Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home
1101 Jefferson Street
Rochester, IN 46975
(574) 223-3712
Brandon M. "Bopper" Edington


1979 - 2020
Brandon M. "Bopper" Edington Obituary
Brandon M. Edington
March 7, 1979 - April 26, 2020

Brandon M. "Bopper" Edington 41, Argos, Indiana, passed away at 9:33 A.M. Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on March 7, 1979 in Rochester, Indiana, the son of Carl R. and Sharon (Miller) Edington.
Brandon had worked in the Recreational vehicle industry for Gulfstream for many years. In his spare time he loved to draw, listen to music and spend time with his children and family.
Survivors include his children, Zachary Edington, Plymouth, Indiana, Taylor Edington, Lakeville, Indiana, mother, Sharon Edington, Argos, Indiana, fiance' Shana Lovelace, Argos, Indiana, brothers, Steve (Barbara) Edington, New Mexico, Eric Edington, Bourbon, Indiana, Shayne (Norma) Edington, Argos, Indiana, Chase (Anee) Edington, Bourbon, Indiana, Brian Edington, Michigan City, Indiana, Craig Shireman, Argos, Indiana sister, Penny (Lawrence) King, special cousins, Patty Brady and Dianna Roe, both of Rochester, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Socha Edington.
Private services will take place at Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home, Rochester, Indiana. Burial will be in the Kewanna I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Kewanna, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brandon Edington Memorial Fund through the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanbrosfh.com
Published in The Pilot News on May 1, 2020
