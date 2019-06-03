Brent Matthew Hisey

July 25, 1968 - May 30, 2019



Mr. Brent Matthew Hisey, 50, of Warsaw and formerly of Rochester, passed away at 2:35 PM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his residence.

On July 25,1968 Brent was born in Fulton County to Lowell and Shirley A. Redman Hisey. He shared his childhood with his sister, Debra and brother Mark.

Left to cherish Brent's memory are his parents: Lowell and Shirley Hisey of Rochester: sister, Debra Baumgartner and husband Jay of Warsaw, brother, Mark Hisey and wife Kathy of Fort Wayne: girlfriend, Kelly Wedehase of Syracuse, niece and nephews, Lauren Reining and husband Mike, Matthew Hisey, Ryan Baumgartner, Eric Baumgartner, Kyle Baumgartner.

Preceding Brent in death are a sister, Jeri Lynn Hisey at the age of 5 in 1968 and his grandparents.

A celebration of the life of Brent Hisey will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in the Good Family Funeral Home, 1200 West 18th St., Rochester. Pastor Brad Hisey will officiate. Friends my visit with the family from 5-7 PM on Monday, June 3, 2019 and one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Rochester IOOF Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to One Dog At A Time, PO Box 76, Warsaw, IN 46581.

Electronic expressions of sympathy may be made to his family at www.goodfamilyfh.com Published in The Pilot News on June 3, 2019