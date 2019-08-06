|
|
Brett J. Overmyer
July 17, 1961 - July 28, 2019
ROCHESTER - Brett J. Overmyer, 58 of Rochester, Indiana; formerly of Cicero, Indiana died on July 28, at 7:23 p.m. at his residence. On July 17, 1961 in Plymouth, he was born to Donavon Overmyer and Julia (McKee) Overmyer. He had lived in Rochester, the past two years, having lived in Cicero, Ind. for 35 years. Brett grew up in the Culver community.
On Aug. 15, 1992 in Culver, he married Lisa Lynn Gochenour.
Brett was a Fireman with the Carmel Fire Department, Carmel. He retired as a Captain in 2007 after 22 years with the department. He currently is self-employed with Overmyer Consulting doing Home Inspections.
Brett was a graduate of Culver High School with the class of 1980, and obtained an Associate Degree from Indiana Wesleyan University.
Brett is survived by his wife, Lisa Overmyer of Rochester; daughters, Natalie Brand and husband Julien of Westfield, Samantha Keen and husband Shane of Walton, Ky. and Baylee Overmyer of Rochester; son, Mitchell Overmyer of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren; brothers, Cortland Overmyer and wife Carol of Dorr, Mich., Thomas Overmyer and wife Diana of Culver, Ned Overmyer and wife Barb of Rochester and his twin brother Brian Overmyer and wife Jodie of Argos.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation took place on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos.
Funeral Services were on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 1 p.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos, with Rev. Robert E. Rice Jr.
Burial followed at the Culver Masonic Cemetery, Culver.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Fulton County Animal Center and Shelter; 1540 N. Wentzel St., Rochester, Ind. 46975
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 8, 2019