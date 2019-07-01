Brooke Brantingham Sonntag

May 15, 1973 - June 12, 2019



Brooke Brantingham Sonntag, 46 of Tonganoxie, Kansas, passed away June 12 at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.

Brooke was born May 15, 1973 in Winfield, Ill., the daughter of Richard and Teressa Brantingham of Culver, formerly of Wheaton, Ill. She attended Culver Woodcraft Camp and four years of Culver Girls Academy. She was a graduate of Kansas University.

Brooke is survived by her parents; her husband, Geoffrey Sonntag; three sons, Grayson, Gannon and Garrison; one daughter, Gabrielle, all of Tonganoxie; two brothers, Shawn (Karen) Brantingham of Topeka, Kansas, Jeffrey (Penny) Brantingham of Purcellville, Va.; one sister, Michelle (Steve) Sutton of Topeka, Kansas and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m. at the Culver Memorial Chapel with visitation immediately following in the Alumni Lounge in the Legion Building on campus.

In lieu of flowers, the family has established a fund to assist with their childrens education expenses: the Brooke Brantingham Sonntag Memorial

https://www.gofundme.com/brooke-brantingham-sonntag-memorial. Published in The Pilot News on July 4, 2019