Bruce E. Sherman
Bruce E. "Sara" Sherman, age 69 of Independence, Kansas passed away on April 11, at 5:40 p.m. at St. John's Health System in Tulsa, Okla. A celebration of life service was held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 28, at A&B Plant Farm, 3776 W. 4200 St., Independence, Kan.
Mr. Sherman was born in Plymouth, in August of 1949. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1967.
In the early 1980's he moved to Kansas. He began going by Sara Elizabeth Sherman in 1985 after moving to Kansas. She managed and co-owned A&B Plant farm and sold succulents at the Tulsa Flea Market.
He is survived by two children and six grandchildren.
Published in The Pilot News on July 9, 2019