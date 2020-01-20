|
Bruce W. Warner
June 26, 1947 - January 15, 2020
Bruce W. Warner, age 72, Rochester (Talma), former Plymouth resident, passed away at 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15 in his residence.
Born June 26, 1947, in Las Cruces, N.M., he was the son of Jake and Irene Blaine Cruise.
On July 23, 2013, in Plymouth, he was married to Janece Bauman, who survives.
Bruce was a retired owner-operator truck driver.
He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and enjoyed gardening and woodworking.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons, Terry (Deree) Murray, Albuquerque, Jamie (Rachelle) Jackson, St. Mary Parish, La.; brother, Karlin Cruise (companion, Gordon Davis), Santa Fe, N.M.; sister, Sheila Longonet, Missouri.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Brandon, Tristen, Ben, Brayden, and Alysse; great-grandchildren, Maddix and Boston; step-daughter, Mallory Mead; step-granddaughter, Mira Butson.
Preceded by a sister, Kay Hess.
A gathering of family and friends and Celebration of Bruce's Life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 25, at Bruce and Janece's residence in Talma.
Published in The Pilot News on Jan. 18, 2020