|
|
Bud Louis Hensley, Jr.
July 14, 1934 - December 4, 2019
Bud L. Hensley, born July 14, 1934, in Harlan County, Ky., passed away on Dec. 4, at 6:42 p.m. at his home, in the care of his family and Kindred Hospice.
Bud had been a resident of Plymouth Indiana since 1951. He moved to Indiana at the age of 15 to work in the kitchen as a chef's assistant at Culver Military Academy for three years. A colonel at Culver Military Academy was his guardian during that time. His move to Indiana was prompted by his desire to support his siblings. Bud later took a job with the State Highway Department.
At the age of 19, Bud met Patricia Shaffer. He met the love of his life, and they married in 1953. He went on to work for Rock Industries where he retired as a heavy equipment operator after 42 years. He was a member of Midwest Engineers Operators Union Local #150, and had been a Union steward for Rock Industries. Bud loved yard work, flowers, bird watching along with his property and pond, and was a nature lover. Most of all, he loved his family.
He is survived by daughters Lisa Jo (Michael) Maddox of Culver,, Myra Rene' (Anthony) Satoski of Plymouth, Juel Ann (Todd) Back of Argos, and son Chad Patrick (Joy) Hensley of Plymouth. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and one great great grandson. Survivors also include sisters Vetta McGregor of Richmond, Va., Rosa Mae Hubbard of Coldiron, Ky., Fannie Mulkey of Corbin, Ky., and brothers Bobby Hensley of Coldiron, Ky., Cylis Hensley of Coldiron, Ky., and Kenneth Hensley of Coldiron, Ky. Bud is preceded in death by his wife Patricia, sons Kim Louis and Bryan D. Hensley, sisters Helen Murphy and Hazel Hensley and parents Louis and Myrtle Hensley.
The family is planning a private service to celebrate the life of their father, Bud.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Kindred Hospice, 1476 W. 16th Street, Rochester, Ind. 46975. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the wonderful care Kindred Hospice provided for their father.
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 10, 2019