Carl D. Hite
November 1, 1953 - August 2, 2019
ROCHESTER - Carl D. Hite 65, Rochester,, passed away at 3:03 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne.
He was born on Nov. 1, 1953 in Fulton County, the son of Raymond Ellsworth and Mary Ellen (Workman) Hite. He served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Hite was a contractor having operated Hite Construction for many years. He was a member of the Rochester Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and the Plymouth American Legion. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, hunting and mushroom hunting.
Survivors include his children, Neal Hite, Argos, Nicholas Hite, Rochester, companion, Nikki Fox, Rochester, grandchildren, Bohden Hite, Plymouth, Wyatt Hite, Plymouth, Waylon Hite, Argos, Gregory Fielder, Argos, sister, Sherri Hite, Oakland, Calif., brother, Rick Hite, Plymouth.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, John Hite and Fred Hite.
A Celebration of Life and remembrance dinner will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Plymouth American Legion Post #27 with military rites to be conducted following at 2 p.m.
Arrangements by Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home, Rochester. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanbrosfh.com
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 7, 2019