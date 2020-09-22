1/1
Carl Wesley Roark
1926 - 2020
Carl Wesley Roark
January 9, 1926 - September 15, 2020

DAVENPORT, Fla. - Carl Wesley Roark was born Sept. 13, 1929 in Veedersburg, to Dori(Brown) and George Roark has passed away in Davenport, Florida at the age of 90.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years Barbara of Davenport, Fla. Sons Michael of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Robert (Bob) of Veedersburg, Carl(Bill) of Lake Wales, Fla. and Patrick and partner Judy Crossman of Dundee, Fla.; granddaughter Carly (Danny) Stevens; great granddaughters Farrah, Fionna and Feebey of Brownsburg. Two sisters Zola M/ Booe who passed away in 2017. Shirley Butterick of Grant, Ala.
Carl was in the US Army from 1951 to 1953 and was stationed in Alabama and Germany. After he was discharged he worked in Veedersburg for Carl Butts at the Phillips 66 station and then went to work for Richard Myers at Myers Motor Sales as a certified Chrysler mechanic until the mid 80's and went to work Hyster for over 10 years and was laid off due to production slowdown. Carl then moved to Plymouth, Indiana working for Del Monte and retired after 10 years. Retired and moved to Davenport, Fla. in 1994.
At the request of the deceased there will be no services. Arrangements are with Oak Ridge Funeral Care 1001 E Grace Ave, Haines City, Fla. 33844 He will be interred at Forest Hill cemetery in Haines City, Fla. Memorials can be made % Carl W. Roark to American Legion Post #288 116 E. 1st Street Veedersburg, Ind. 47987.

Published in The Pilot News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
