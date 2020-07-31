1/1
Carol J. Hoover
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol J. Hoover
November 9, 1958 - July 23, 2020

KNOX – Carol J. Hoover of Knox, Indiana passed away on Thursday July 23, in LaPorte Hospital following a long and heroic battle with cancer. She was 61-years-old at the time of her death.
Carol he was born on Nov. 9, 1958 in South Bend and lived in the area all of her life. On March 7, 2012 she married Joseph Hoover. She was previously a waitress at the Grovertown Truckstop and previously attended the House of Prayer Church in Plymouth. Carol loved to sew and make quilts. Most of all she cherished spending time with her grandkids who were the highlight of her life.
She is survived by her husband Joseph of Knox; two daughters Bobbie Jo (Carl) Thomas and Susie Hoover all of Knox; six sons Ira (Jamie) Wilson of Walkerton, Zach Cook of Rochester, Charles Wilson of Crown Point, Josh (Kat) Cook and Jesse Hoover all of Knox, and Cody Slone of Kokomo; 16 grandchildren; her mother Margaret Bosel of Grovertown; one sister Gayle Dunlap of Walkerton; and one brother Jay Johnson of Walkerton. She is preceded in death by her father Clarence Bosel; two sisters Kathleen Johnson and Terry Young; and a sister-in-law Cheryl Johnson.
Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT on Tuesday July 28 at the Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel.
Graveside services will be at the Grovertown Cemetery also on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CDT. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Rannells Funeral Home to assist with burial expenses. In accordance with the Indiana and Starke County mandates requiring face coverings, masks are required at all times inside the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rannells Funeral Home
7984 North State Road 23
Walkerton, IN 46574
(574) 586-2120
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rannells Funeral Home Koontz Lake Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved