Carol J. Hoover

November 9, 1958 - July 23, 2020



KNOX – Carol J. Hoover of Knox, Indiana passed away on Thursday July 23, in LaPorte Hospital following a long and heroic battle with cancer. She was 61-years-old at the time of her death.

Carol he was born on Nov. 9, 1958 in South Bend and lived in the area all of her life. On March 7, 2012 she married Joseph Hoover. She was previously a waitress at the Grovertown Truckstop and previously attended the House of Prayer Church in Plymouth. Carol loved to sew and make quilts. Most of all she cherished spending time with her grandkids who were the highlight of her life.

She is survived by her husband Joseph of Knox; two daughters Bobbie Jo (Carl) Thomas and Susie Hoover all of Knox; six sons Ira (Jamie) Wilson of Walkerton, Zach Cook of Rochester, Charles Wilson of Crown Point, Josh (Kat) Cook and Jesse Hoover all of Knox, and Cody Slone of Kokomo; 16 grandchildren; her mother Margaret Bosel of Grovertown; one sister Gayle Dunlap of Walkerton; and one brother Jay Johnson of Walkerton. She is preceded in death by her father Clarence Bosel; two sisters Kathleen Johnson and Terry Young; and a sister-in-law Cheryl Johnson.

Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT on Tuesday July 28 at the Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel.

Graveside services will be at the Grovertown Cemetery also on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CDT. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Rannells Funeral Home to assist with burial expenses. In accordance with the Indiana and Starke County mandates requiring face coverings, masks are required at all times inside the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store