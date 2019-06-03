Carol Rose Rowe

May 31, 1945 - June 2, 2019



Carol Rose Rowe formerly of Argos and Warsaw, passed away at 12:14 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City, at the age of 74.

She was born on May 31, 1945 in Plymouth, to Mary Lash (Wilson) Mowiser and Ernest Valores Mowiser.

On June 30, 1963 she was married to Richard Allen Rowe. They shared 49 years of marriage together before he passed away on Aug. 13, 2012.

Carol was a lifetime resident of the area, moving to Arizona in 1987 with her husband Richard. She moved back to Warsaw a few years ago. She was a member of Walnut Church of the Brethren in Argos, attended Dutchtown Brethren Church in Warsaw, and was a past member of the Goldwing Motorcycle Club in Warsaw, and Mesa, Ariz. Carol will be forever remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend.

She will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters: Lisa Lyscio (Scottsdale, Ariz.); Dina (Rick) Klotz (Warsaw); five grandchildren: Brandon, Nicole, Reid, Nicholas, and Ellie; and her sister: Sharon Brockus (Sun Lakes, Ariz.).

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Allen Rowe, and her granddaughter, Carlee.

Visitation will be held prior to her service on Wednesday, June 5, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw.

Carol's life will be celebrated with a funeral service at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home and officiated by Pastor Jack Worth.

Burial will follow with a graveside service at Bremen Cemetery in Bremen.

Memorial donations can be directed to the Turnstone Center For Disabled Children & Adults, 3320 N. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, Ind. 46805-1918 and would be appreciated by the family.

Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home's Web Site at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com Published in The Pilot News on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary