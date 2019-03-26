Carole Florian

November 14, 1933 - March 21, 2019



Former Rochester native, Mrs. Carole (Smiley) Florian, 85, was surrounded by her loving family when she entered into Jesus' presence at 8:20 a.m., Thursday, March 21, at her home in Charleston, S.C., as a result of complications from a stroke.

Carole was born on Nov. 14, 1933. As one of seven Smiley kids, she shared her childhood with one sister and five brothers.

Carole graduated from Talma High School in 1951. She continued her education at South Bend Memorial School of Nursing and achieved her life dream of becoming a nurse, graduating in 1954 with the distinction of RN.

In Plymouth, on Sept. 2, 1956, Carole married the love of her life, Mr. Duke Florian. They have shared 62 years of life's adventures and have three wonderful children: Dan, Rick, and Traci. Their family tree continued to grow over the years with the added blessings of two more generations.

Carole Florian RN, initiated her professional nursing career at South Bend Memorial as a surgical nurse, dedicated to working for patients in the unit. Later she worked at Parkview Hospital in Plymouth. She enjoyed giving back to her community with Dr. Otis Bowen, MD giving shots at the local clinic.

In the 1990's Duke and Carole moved to the Indianapolis area where they were members of the College Park Church. Carole was baptized into God's covenant family after a profession of faith.

Left to cherish Carole's memory are her husband, Duke; three children: Dan (Susan) Florian of Baroda, Mich., Rick (Lisa) Florian of Franklin, Tenn., and Traci Florian Dove Kennedy of Charleston, S.C.; 10 grandchildren: Brittani (Florian) Droll, Jordan Florian, Kelsey Florian, Taylor Florian, Will Florian, Hunter Florian, Lily Florian, Jack Florian, Stephanie Dove, Tiffany Dove; three great-grandchildren: Milana Florian, Haven Florian, and Hans Florian; a brother, James "Jim" (Charlotte) Smiley of Argos; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Carole in death are her beloved mother Ethel "Pinky" Smiley, a sister Margaret VanderHeyden, and four Smiley brothers: Julias "Sam", Richard, Kenneth, and Paul.

There will be a visitation on Friday, March 29 from 5 - 7 p.m. and on Saturday, March 30 from 10 - 10:45 a.m. A celebration of the life of Carole Florian will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Good Family Funeral Home, 1200 West 18th Street, Rochester.

Burial will follow in the Rochester IOOF Cemetery.

For those who prefer, instead of flowers, donations can be made either to Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church in Charleston, SC at www.GraceOnTheAshley.org, or Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) at www.BSFInternational.org. Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary