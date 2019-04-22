Carolyn M. Sarber

January 2, 1936 - April 21, 2019



BREMEN - Carolyn M. Sarber, 83, of Bremen, passed away peacefully at 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, April 21 in the Heritage House.

Carolyn was born on Jan. 2, 1936 in Wyandot Co., Ohio to Park Daily and Cora (Beaver) Hite. On Jan. 18, 1958, she married Merle Sarber.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Merle; four children, Merlyn (Nolan) Pitney of Bowling Green, Ohio, Bruce (Shari) Sarber of Columbus, N.C., Keith (Sharon) Sarber of Bristol, and Gail (Rick) Brannon of Westminster, Mass.; 11 grandchildren, Sarah Pitney, Christie Pitney, Isaac Sarber, Rachel (Michael) Fritschi, Zachary Moore, Katelyn Sarber, Christian Sarber, Samantha Sarber, Elizabeth Brannon, Park Brannon and Sarah Brannon. She is also survived by three sisters, Florence (Edward) Reed of Winchester, Ky., Elaine (Tom) Lewis of Edwardsville, Ill, and Nina (Mike) Lucas of Marion, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Virgil Hite and sister in law, Marjorie Hite.

Carolyn was a registered nurse for 30 years, starting her career in Honolulu, served at the Community Hospital of Bremen and retired from Dr. Stine and Dr. Burket after 15 years. She was a member of Tippecanoe Primitive Baptist Church, Psi Iota Xi for twenty years, Bremen Happy Hour Homemakers Club, and the Community Hospital of Bremen Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles and playing cards with her grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4–8 p.m., Thursday, April 25, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St. Rd. 331, Bremen.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 26, in the funeral homes.

Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to be made to the Community Hospital of Bremen Auxiliary, 1020 High Road, Bremen, Ind. 46506.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 23, 2019