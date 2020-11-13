Carolyn Sue Shafer
May 21, 1937 - November 7, 2020
Carolyn Sue Shafer, 83, of Tippecanoe, Indiana passed at 9:30 am, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on May 21, 1937 in Warsaw, Indiana to the late Harold Ed and Kathryn (Griewank) Ward. She married on June 29, 1957 in Tippecanoe to Harold L. "Red" Shafer, he preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 2007.
She was a 1955 graduate of Tippecanoe High School where she was salutatorian of her class. She then attended, what is now, Ball State University. She and her husband were owners of Niff-Corr of Tippecanoe, where she had been a secretary for many years. She enjoyed painting, quilting, and cooking. She always looked forward to the time she got to spend with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons Harold "Hal" and wife Zulema Shafer, Kent and wife Lori Shafer, and Jon and wife Denise Shafer all of Tippecanoe, grandchildren Jeannie Miller, Sarah Kahle, Lena Chapman, Brooke Price, Aaron Shafer, Erik Shafer, Joshua Shafer, and Lucas Shafer, and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Red.
Following her wishes a private family service will be held at King Memorial Home 101 North Tucker Street Mentone, Indiana with Pastor Aaron Talbert officiating.
The interment will take place in the Mentone Cemetery, Mentone, Indiana.
Donations can be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association
P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 https://diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial
.
Share a Memory or send an Online Condolence at: www.hartzlerfuneralservices.com