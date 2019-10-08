|
Carolyn Watkins
April 23, 1940 - October 6, 2019
Carolyn Watkins, 79 years old, passed away at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Life Care Center in Rochester. Carolyn was born on April 23, 1940 in Mooresville to the late Ancil and Annie (Shoffner) Moore. She has lived in Plymouth since 1979. On Nov. 23, 1960 in Mooresville, Carolyn and James E. Watkins were united in marriage. Her husband of 58 years survives.
Along with her husband, James, survivors include their two children, Janet (Charles) Hinton of Argos, and Chad (fiancé, Leslee Vitatoe) Watkins of Nappanee; granddaughter, Regan Watkins of Plymouth; brother, Jimmy (Linda) Moore of Greenwood; 13 nieces and nephews, including a special cousin, Johnny and Nancy Shoffner. Carolyn is also survived by many extended family members. Along with her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her son, Jay E. Watkins on Aug. 8, 2015; twin granddaughters, Hannah and Heidi on May 7, 1997; and her sister, Ruthanna Dodd.
Carolyn worked in administration for many years with Northern Indiana Vending and Snyder Vending, both of South Bend. She also worked at the former K-Mart in Plymouth for several years.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville. Johnny Shoffner will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and from 5-6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Carolyn Watkins may be donated to the American Diabetes Association, 55 E. Monroe Street, Unit 3420, Chicago, Ill. 60603 or to of Indiana, 911 E. 86th Street, Unit 100, Indianapolis, Ind. 46240.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 9, 2019