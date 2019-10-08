Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
610 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
(574) 784-3119
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
610 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
610 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
610 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
Carolyn Watkins


1940 - 2019
Carolyn Watkins Obituary
Carolyn Watkins
April 23, 1940 - October 6, 2019


Carolyn Watkins, 79 years old, passed away at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Life Care Center in Rochester. Carolyn was born on April 23, 1940 in Mooresville to the late Ancil and Annie (Shoffner) Moore. She has lived in Plymouth since 1979. On Nov. 23, 1960 in Mooresville, Carolyn and James E. Watkins were united in marriage. Her husband of 58 years survives.

Along with her husband, James, survivors include their two children, Janet (Charles) Hinton of Argos, and Chad (fiancé, Leslee Vitatoe) Watkins of Nappanee; granddaughter, Regan Watkins of Plymouth; brother, Jimmy (Linda) Moore of Greenwood; 13 nieces and nephews, including a special cousin, Johnny and Nancy Shoffner. Carolyn is also survived by many extended family members. Along with her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her son, Jay E. Watkins on Aug. 8, 2015; twin granddaughters, Hannah and Heidi on May 7, 1997; and her sister, Ruthanna Dodd.

Carolyn worked in administration for many years with Northern Indiana Vending and Snyder Vending, both of South Bend. She also worked at the former K-Mart in Plymouth for several years.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville. Johnny Shoffner will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and from 5-6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Carolyn Watkins may be donated to the American Diabetes Association, 55 E. Monroe Street, Unit 3420, Chicago, Ill. 60603 or to of Indiana, 911 E. 86th Street, Unit 100, Indianapolis, Ind. 46240.
Online condolences may be offered to Carolyn's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 9, 2019
