Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
Catherine G. Mahler


1915 - 2019
Catherine G. Mahler Obituary
Catherine G. Mahler
Nov. 2 20, 1915 - October 20, 2019

Catherine G. Mahler age 103 of Plymouth passed away at home Sunday, Oct. 20.
Catherine was born the daughter of Thomas Stiles and Leah Klinedinst, Nov. 2, 1915, in Marshall County where she has been a lifetime resident. After graduating from Tyner High School she worked a Meck Instruments and attended Pretty Lake United Methodist Church.
On Nov. 2, 1946, she married Albert Mahler, he preceded her in death Feb. 4, 1989. Those left to remember her is her son Ted Mahler of Plymouth and brother Keith Stiles. Preceding her in death were her parents, a sister and a brother.
There are no services in honoring Catherine's wishes.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging the services.
Condolences may be left at vangilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 2, 2019
