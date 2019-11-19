|
|
Cecilio Ismael Trevino II
June 26, 1944 – November 16, 2019
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Cecilio Ismael Trevino II. He joined our Heavenly Father on Nov. 16 with his family by his side. Cecilio was born on June 26, 1944 to Cecilio Trevino I and Aida Saenz Trevino. They welcomed him into heaven with his brother, Eben Trevino, his sister Ide Garcia, and the mother of his children Diana Smith Trevino. Cecilio was raised in Corpus Christi Texas and missed it very much.
In the mid 80's he settled in Indiana and enjoyed life as an avid NHRA, NASCAR, and Dallas Cowboys fan. For a time, Cecilio and his love and forever friend of 30 years, Linda K. Morgan, ventured into the restaurant and food truck business with "Trevino's Border Grill." He took pride in his business and serving others.
Cecilio is survived by his brother, Roy (Rita) Trevino of Florida as well as his four children who will remember him most for his unconditional love. Aida (Mike) Stewart of Bremen, Nora Kiefer of Bremen, Cecilio Trevino III of Mishawaka, Lisa Trevino of Wyatt. He will also be missed beyond measure by his eleven grandchildren, Brook (Ryan) Soliz-Libey of Bremen, April Soliz of Austin Texas, Diana (Eric) Stewart-Doyle, Gilbert (Ashley) Soliz of Bremen, Sebastian (Emily) Stewart of Bremen, Cody (Jennifer) Young of Goshen, Zac Young of Goshen, Chandra (Darrell) Hartley of Mishawaka, and C.J. Trevino of Mishawaka, Ronnie Schlemmer of Florida, Noah Schlemmer of Wyatt, and his 21 great grandchildren.
In lieu of a public service, Cecilio's family has chosen to celebrate his life privately together. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 28, 2019