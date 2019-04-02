Home

Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home
1101 Jefferson Street
Rochester, IN 46975
(574) 223-3712
Charlene C. Rowe


Charlene C. Rowe Obituary
Charlene C. Rowe
September 12, 1962 - March 29, 2019

ARGOS - Charlene C. Rowe, 56, Argos, passed away at 2:48 a.m. Friday, March 29, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth.
She was born on Sept. 12, 1962 in Plymouth, the daughter of Clarence and Dorothy (Dunlap) Garn.
Charlene had graduated from Bethel College, Mishawaka, with degrees in Accounting, Paralegal and Business Administration. She had worked at various business establishments over the years.
Survivors include her mother, Dorothy Kiggins, Argos, son, Larry Ray Rowe Jr., Argos, daughter, April Star Ambergy, Fort Wayne, grandson, Killien Rowe, Argos, brother, Clarence Garn Jr., Argos, sisters, Mary Miller, Argos, Murna Maynard, Argos. She was preceded in death by her father.
No services are scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion.
Arrangements by Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home, Rochester.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanbrosfh.com
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 2, 2019
