Charles Barrix Jr.
May 21, 1934 - September 24, 2020
Charles Barrix Jr., 86, a resident of Columbus, passed away Sept. 24, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana.
Charles was born May 21, 1934 in Hammond, as he proudly proclaimed "right on the kitchen table" to Charles Barrix Sr. and Fannie (Powers) Barrix.
Charles was an executive with Reliance Electric, Clark Equipment, and Martin Marietta in Slidell, Louisiana at the end of his career. His last career stop with Martin Marietta was his favorite, as he was involved with the manufacturing of the external fuel tank for the Space Shuttle Program at the Michoud Assembly Facility.
After retirement, Charles was never one to sit at home. He and his wife of 62 years, Barbara K. Barrix, moved to Columbus in 1999. He loved getting out, seeing people, and working part-time all through his retirement. He worked for many years at Elder-Beerman, Carsons, and Krogers.
In his youth, at 18 years old, he was signed to a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox. He was an Army veteran and played baseball across much of Europe. He graduated from Indiana University after his time in the military with a Business degree, married his wife Barbara Miller, and started a family.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years Barbara (Miller) Barrix and four sons, Robert (Lindsy) Barrix of Covington, Ky., Dr. Scott Barrix and his wife, Patricia Ghuman-Barrix of Columbus, Mike Barrix and his fiancé', Julia of Battle Creek, Mich. and Joel E. Barrix of Columbus.
Surviving to honor his memory are many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private family graveside service was held in Argos, at the Maple Grove Cemetery on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Services were entrusted to Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.
The family asks, if you wish to honor Charles' memory, then please send a contribution to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana in his name, Charles Barrix, Jr.
And finally, we all agree you did pretty good for being "just a kid from the region."