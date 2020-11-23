1/
Charles Bayless
1925 - 2020
Charles E. Bayless
August 26, 1925 - November 18, 2020

Charles E. Bayless, 95, Kokomo, passed away at 8:32 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Kokomo Place. He was born Aug. 26, 1925, in Marion, to Earl and Goldie (Rousch) Bayless.
Charles was a 1943 graduate of Marion High School and received his bachelor's degree in English from Purdue University, Master's from Indiana University and doctorate from Duke University. He worked as a teacher for Culver Academy where he was known for his "Bayless stare." He was appointed chairman of the English Department in 1976 and held the position until his retirement in 1991. He then accepted a position at Ancilla College in Donaldson. Over the years, he received many accolades and awards including, Hoosier Teacher of the Year, Roundtable Honor, Culver Academies Kaser Scholarship medal for outstanding instruction, and 2007, Cambridge Who's Who Professional of the Year in English Education, and student voted, Ancilla College's Educator of the Year.
Outside of his educational background, Charles was a gentlemen's gentleman. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed entertaining, fishing and sailing on the lake, spending time with his "four-legged friends," doing cross-word puzzles, attending Purdue football and basketball games, and playing games in which he showed his very competitive nature. Among all these things, he was also a devoted family man. He loved to spend time with his parents, sister, and nieces and nephews.
Charles is survived by his nephew and nieces, Gary, Sandy, and Judy Colby and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bernice Colby; and nephews, Gregory and Ronald Colby.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Estates of Serenity in Marion. Rev. Gary Colby will officiate. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.


Published in The Pilot News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

