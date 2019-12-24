|
Charles L. Wynn
June 8, 1927 - December 22, 2019
CULVER -After a long hard fight, Charles L. Wynn, 16871 15B Road, Culver, passed away at his home Dec. 22, at 8 a.m. Chuck to his friends was 92 years of age. He was the son of Cleo and June Wynn born June 8, 1927 in Argos. He married Laura McGriff Nov. 12, 1949. She preceded him in death.
Charles was a cross country truck driver for 35 years. He worked for Rogers Cartage, Roby, Ind. hauling chemicals. He loved to talk about routes, highways, and places he had delivered to all over the country. Due to her illness he retired to care for her. He was a devoted husband and caregiver. After her passing he worked at McDonald's in Plymouth and also Walmart as a greeter. His hobbies included morning coffee and stimulating conversation at Osborn's with the guys. In the summer he could always be found moving several open areas in his neighborhood and tending or feeding the fish at his favorite fish pond. Charles was a member of the Navy and served in WW ll. April 28, 2018 he was a member of The Indy Honor Flight which took him to spend the day with other veterans in Washington D. C.
Charles is survived by his daughters Marna Wynn, Plymouth, Lisa (Bob) Repp, Plymouth, sons Michael Wynn, Bloomington, and Gregory (Donna) Wynn, Plymouth. He had six grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister Treava Rans and three brothers Cecil Wynn, Steven Wynn and Bobby (Brenda) Wynn.
Charles was an active member of The EUB Methodist Church in Culver. His funeral is Thursday, Dec. 26 at The EUB Methodist Church in Culver with service scheduled at 11 a.m. A private graveside burial after cremation will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in his honor to Kindred Hospice, Rochester or EUB Methodist Church, Culver.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of the Wynn family.
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 24, 2019