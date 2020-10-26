1/1
Charles W. Johnson
1938 - 2020
Charles W. Johnson
July 18, 1938 - October 23, 2020

PLYMOUTH - Charles W. Johnson, 82, passed away with his family by his bedside at 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.
Lifetime Marshall county resident, Charles was born in Bremen, on July 18, 1938 to James Walter and Cecile May (Long) Johnson. He graduated from Plymouth High School with the class of 1958. A high school football star, Chuck went to attend Ball State University on a football scholarship, graduating in 1962.
On Aug. 28, 1960 in Plymouth, Chuck married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Marilee Davis. The two would raise James "Jamie" in a home full of love. Following his father, Jamie would become a college basketball player. There was not a single college basketball game that Chuck and Marilee missed; even traveling to New York to watch him play. He carried this dedication and love onto his grandchildren, never missing a single event in their lives. Chuck's family was always the focus of his life.
He worked for Plymouth Community Schools as an Industrial Arts Teacher and P.E. Teacher for many years before his retirement in 1995. He also through his school years taught driver's education, was the head Freshman Football Coach, Head Wrestling Coach and Assistant Track Coach.
Chuck was a member of First United Methodist Church. He was always willing to help where he was needed. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, taking many long drives out west and a few cruises to Hawaii and Alaska. He also enjoyed bicycling.
Chuck is survived by his adoring wife of 60 wonderful years, Marilee, and their son, Jamie (Chris) W. Johnson; grandchildren: Ryan (Faith), Katie and Michael; and siblings: Beverly Anderson and James Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sandra Woodard and brothers, Jackie Lee Johnson and Ronald Johnson.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Toni Carmer officiating.
Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery
Memorial contributions can be made to the First United Methodist Church 400 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, Ind. 46563 and Center for Hospice Care 112 S. Center St. Plymouth Ind. 46563.
PLEASE NOTE: For your protection, the entire funeral home staff will wear masks. It is mandated that family members and their guests do so as well.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
