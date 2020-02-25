|
Charlotte Mason Slabaugh
June 4, 1928 - February 22, 2020
ETNA GREEN – Charlotte Mason Slabaugh, 91, of Etna Green, died on Saturday, Feb. 22, with family members by her side, after having lived her life to the fullest.
Born on June 4, 1928, to Ralph and Avis Iden Mason, she graduated as valedictorian from Etna Green High School in 1946 and married fellow classmate/sweetheart George Slabaugh four years later. As a young woman, Charlotte worked at the Etna Bank founded by her grandfather, Seth B. Iden. She and George raised five sons.
Together, the couple started a modular home business, Village Green Homes, which they operated for a number of years. Charlotte then started her antique dealership, Village Green Antiques, buying/selling merchandise at estate auctions, malls and shows in Northern and Central Indiana for many years.
Charlotte was a faithful member of the Etna Green Church of Christ, where she taught the Pairs and Spares Sunday school class, served in the Dorcas Missionary Society, played the organ in her younger years, and authored a history of the church.
One of her passions was hosting gatherings for family and friends, especially during the holidays. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, euchre club, taking up golf later in life, bowling league (competing in state tournaments), attending Triton High School and Indiana University athletic events, and car trips across the country with her three sisters, Anna Lindsey, Roena Williams and Christine Flint. In her spare time, Charlotte read novels and three daily newspapers.
She was active in clubs and organizations such as O.N.O. (Our Night Out); Lydia's Ladies; the Etna Green Museum, which she helped found; and the Tippecanoe River Wythougan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which recently honored her on its Tribute Wall as a charter member, for her dedication to the chapter.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Frank and Mark; three sisters, and three brothers, Lewis, Seth and Charles Mason. She is survived by three sons: Seth (Katie) Slabaugh, Muncie; Todd (Davi) Slabaugh, Etna Green; and Steven (Elizabeth) Slabaugh, Auburn; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews with whom she was very close.
Calling hours are 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon, and on Thursday one hour before the funeral service at Etna Green Church of Christ. Pastor Jordan Ickes will officiate, starting at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the church, at 206 W. Broadway St., Etna Green, Ind. 46524.
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 25, 2020