ROCHESTER - Cheryl Lynn Isom, 58 of Rochester was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away on Thursday morning, June 20. This followed a fierce and valiant battle with COPD.

Cheryl graduated from Argos High School with the class of 1978.

On May 31, 1980, Cheryl married the love of her life, Mr. Donald Earl Isom Jr. in Argos. She worked at the Culver Cove, Margarita's and Christo's Banquet Center, Plymouth.

Left to cherish Cheryl's memory are her husband Don E. Isom Jr., a daughter Wendy Stone and husband Jonathan all of Rochester; a son Brandon Isom and wife Rachel of Denham; four grandchildren; two sisters, Donna Crum and husband Richard of Argos, Debra Krieg and husband Mike of Indianapolis; and a brother Michael Starkey and wife Cindy of Argos.

Preceding Cheryl in death are her parents, Don and Leona Starkey and her brother, Jeff Starkey in March of 2016.

A celebration of the life of Cheryl Lynn Isom will be 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29, in the Good Family Funeral Home, 1200 West 18th Street, Rochester. Friends may visit with her family from 2 p.m. until the hour of the services.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 112 S Center St C, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.

Published in The Pilot News on June 25, 2019