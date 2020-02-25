|
Christina Corinne Andrews
August 28, 2003 - February 20, 2020
PLYMOUTH - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Christina (Tia) Corinne Andrews, 16, of Plymouth, on Feb. 20. She was born to parents Cindi (Hollenbaugh) and Tom Andrews on Aug. 28, 2003 in South Bend.
The light of her parents' eyes, Christina was a student in the Plymouth Community School system and Culver Girls Academy as well as an active member of the Marshall County 4-H and Interscholastic Equestrian Association, Christina brought a magnetic smile on her face and extreme joy in her heart to all she met - and all she did. She had an immense love for animals and all of nature. If it walked, flew, swam, cantered, or grew from the earth, chances are Christina had one or twenty. Her farm included 4H sheep, goats and horses. Chickens, geese, ducks, turkeys, turtles, fish, lizards and frogs occasionally roamed the property and she knew no bounds when it came to caring for her flock and naming each and every one of them. She also raised strawberries and asparagus and could recite every variety.
When she wasn't perfecting her riding skills in the arena for an upcoming horse show, Christina could be found patrolling the family's property in rural Marshall county on the golf cart looking for mushrooms, picking blueberries, fishing or planning new trails. She was also a gifted violist and an accomplished painter, sending several paintings to compete at the State Fair. Christina was a wonderful role model for the younger 4-H kids, and believed in, cherished, encouraged and supported her friends with her whole heart.
While animals were her first true love, her baby brother was her most ambitious project. From upping his fashion cred by painting his nails to holding his hand, teaching him to ride her horses and answering the never ending 'whys', her big heart and unending love that everyone knew her for was always on display, even when explaining exactly why he should stop touching her hair, this very instant.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Wayne (Hollenbaugh) and paternal grandfather Robert (Andrews). She is survived by her mother Cindi, father Tom, brother Mason, grandmothers Elouise (Hollenbaugh) and Jo (Andrews) as well as half-brothers and sisters Drew (Recio), Kyara, Kimaya and Kohen (Soria-Douglas) as well as aunts Jana Lyon, Lisa Allen-Werner, Kara Turner, and uncles, cousins, extended family, friends and of course, her beloved animals.
The Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home has been entrusted with the service arrangements.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Plymouth Wesleyan Church at 11203 S. Michigan Road, Plymouth, on Friday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. in the church prior to the start of the service. The family encourages all who knew Christina to attend to share memories and celebrate her life together.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Marshall County 4-H Program in Christina's name, 112 W Jefferson St, Ste 304, Plymouth, Ind. 46563
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 25, 2020