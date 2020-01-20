|
|
Christoper Daniel Tabolt
February 22, 1956 - January 18, 2020
BREMEN - Christopher Daniel Tabolt, 63, of Bremen, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, in his home.
Chris was born on Feb. 22, 1956 in Englewood, NJ, the son of Charles and Bernadette (McKweon) Tabolt.
On Nov. 22, 2006, he married his wife, Merly.
He is survived by his wife, Merly; daughter, Christal Edwards of Plymouth and two grandchildren, Camille and Jarrod. He is also survived by eight siblings, Thomas (Elizabeth) Tabolt of Louisville, Ky., James (Kathy) Tabolt of Onchiota, N.Y., Robert Tabolt of Pawling, N.Y., Ted Tabolt of Castorland, N.Y., Dan (Sandy) Tabolt of Monroe, N.C., Frank (Ruth) Tabolt of Elkhart, Bernadette (Ken) Sterry of Pawling, N.Y., Jerry (Jennifer) Tabolt of West Minister, Vt. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles.
A time to visit with the family and share memories will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen.
Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be buried next to his parents in New Bremen Cemetery, Lowville, N.Y. at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pilot News on Jan. 21, 2020