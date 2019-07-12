Cindy Sue Fisher

April 27, 1949 - July 9, 2019

BREMEN - Cindy Sue Fisher, 70, of Bremen, passed away at 12:10 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, in Memorial Hospital.

Cindy was born on April 27, 1949 in Warsaw. She was a member of the Bremen VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Cindy was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Kyle Perkins of Bremen, step-daughter, Lorry (Joe) Sandoval of El Sonora, Calif.; six grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is also survived by seven siblings; Hal (Diane) Scott of Etna Green, JoAnne Jarrett of Roanoke, Sharon Sowers of Fishers, Debbie (Kerry) Ducker of Bloomington, Ruth (Bob) Voreis of Claypool, Linda (Mike) Getz of Warsaw and Jim Ulrey of Warsaw.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Fisher; son, Kevin Perkins; and grandson, Luke Perkins.

As per her wishes, Cindy will be cremated. A celebration of her life will be held at the Bremen V.F.W., 1750 W. Plymouth St., Bremen, on Friday July 19, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Published in The Pilot News on July 18, 2019