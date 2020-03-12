|
Cleon Amos Wagoner
December 2, 1931 - March 6, 2020
PLYMOUTH - Cleon Amos Wagoner, 88 of Plymouth, passed away on March 6, 2020 at 8:07 p.m. at his residence following a brief illness. On Dec. 2, 1931 in Leiters Ford, he was born to Amos Wagoner and Stella Faye (Zolman) Wagoner. Cleon had lived all of his life in Marshall County area.
On Jan. 29, 1953 in Rochester, he married Norma Marie Robbins. She preceded him on Feb. 17, 2003.
Cleon was a Truck Driver for Steel Dispatch, Gary.
He served his Country during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army from Sept. 12, 1952 to Sept. 8, 1954; he then transferred to the Indiana National Guard.
Cleon is survived by his daughters, Vonda Olson and husband Allan of Plymouth; Marie Price of Plymouth; Ronda Wiley of South Bend; Rinda Nettrouer of Argos and Londa Baca and husband Jose of Plymouth; son, Cleon Wagoner Jr. and wife Tina of Culver; 18 grand children and many great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brothers Virgil Wagoner, Cletus Wagoner, Cledo Wagoner; and sister Willodean Brown.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 12, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 12, at 1 p.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Gilmer. Burial will follow at the Leiters Ford IOOF Cemetery, Leiters Ford, with the United States Army Honor Guard and James Lowell Corey American Legion Post #68, Argos, conducting Military Honors.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Cleon A. Wagoner Memorial Fund – 208 N. Michigan St., Argos, Ind. 46501.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 10, 2020