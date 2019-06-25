Clifford R. Vetor

December 17, 1957 - June 22, 2019



BOURBON - Clifford R. Vetor, 61 of Bourbon passed away Saturday, June 22 in his home in the care of his family after a brief illness.

On Dec. 17, 1957 Cliff was born the son of Delbert and Patricia (Jefferies) Vetor at Anderson. He has been a resident of Bourbon the past eight years where he worked along side his father in construction of homes and remodeling. He also worked at Egg Innovations of Warsaw. In his spare time he loved riding his motorcycles, woodworking, camping, fishing and spending time with family.

Cliff married his faithful wife of 44 years, Darlene Hull on Aug. 8, 1974. She survives along with his four sons: Joshua and Mandy Vetor of North Webster, Jeremiah and Maria Vetor of Warsaw, Joseph and Yesenia Vetor of Syracuse and Jacob and Amanda Vetor of Plymouth. Cliff was also blessed with seven grandchildren: Areli and Alex Tosa, Owen Vetor, Mariah Vetor, Austin Vetor, Katelyn Vetor, Deseria Vetor and Drake Vetor; his two sisters: Debie and John Salmons of Sidney, Catana and Jeff Bohlander of Elwood; his father Delbert and Bunnie Vetor of Bourbon and his mother Patricia Vetor of Fairmount. Preceding in death were his grandparents.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, 115 S. Main St. Bourbon, IN 46504. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rick Bradley officiating.

Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging the services.

Condolences may be left at deatonclemensfh.com.