Clinton Sanders Jr.
October 20, 1964 - April 11, 2020
Clinton Sanders, Jr., 55 of Monterey, passed away on April 11, at 10:39 p.m. at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne.
Clinton, son of Clinton, Sr. and Elvira (Carnegie) Sanders, was born on Oct. 20, 1964 in Gary. He graduated from Culver Junior/Senior High School as part of the class of 1984. On July 22, 1987, Clinton married the love of his life, Susona Pena. He worked at the Culver Military Academy dining hall for 10 years, along with having worked a variety of other jobs over the years. Clinton attended the New Revelation Church in Gary. During his free time, Clinton enjoyed fishing and hunting, music and dancing. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife, Susona of Monterey, daughter Whitney Sanders (and companion Dylan Rick) of Leiters Ford, sons Clifton Sanders of Monterey, Jonathan Sanders (and companion Jade Wagers) of Argos, and Jordan Sanders (and companion Ashley Macedonia) of Leiters Ford. Grandchildren Mariah, Nicholas, Christopher, Zariah, Blake, Emmalia, Darius, Veronica, Grayson, Illyanna, Lincoln and Jacklyne also survive. Clinton's mother, Elvira Sanders of Gary, along with brother Samuel (Renita) Carnegie from Las Vegas, Nevada, and Vincent Carnegie of Argos, survive as well. Other survivors include his uncle J.W. Carneygee of Gary, nephew Nathaniel Carnegie (and companion Audrey Holcom) of Mishawaka, and several nieces, nephews and cousins and brothers and sister-in-law. Clinton is preceded in death by his father Clinton Sr., sister Beverly Carnegie, brother Victor Carnegie, mother-in-law Dora Pena, father-in-law Alejandro Pena, sister-in-law Idolina Swinehart and brother-in-law Fransisco Ybarra.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Clinton's family.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, private family graveside services will be held at Riverside Memorial Cemetery, Monterey.
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 15, 2020