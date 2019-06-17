|
|
Connie M. Robinson
January 25, 1965 - June 16, 2019
WALKERTON - Connie M. Robinson, 54, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 16, at 3:35 p.m.
Connie was born Jan. 25, 1965 in Plymouth, to William and Sarah (Weldon) Robinson and lived in the area most of her life.
Survivors include two sons, Curtis Robinson and Jewell Robinson; one granddaughter, Braelyn Leavell; two grandsons, Zaeden Robinson and Jerimiah Robinson; her father, William Robinson; two sisters, Billie Beem and Princess Robinson; two brothers, Richard Robinson and Terry Robinson; and grandmother, Lily Weldon.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Funeral services will be Friday, June 21, at 1 p.m. EDT at Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel.
Burial will follow at the Grovertown Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT.
Memorial contributions may be given to the .
To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pilot News on June 18, 2019