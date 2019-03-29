Infant Cooper H. Garbison



Cooper H. Garbison was born on Dec. 4, 2018 in Elkhart, to parents Abigail E. Bright and James D. Garbison II. Cooper's family was blessed to spend three and a half months with Cooper before he passed away at Memorial Hospital in South Bend on Monday, March 25.

Although Cooper's time here was brief, he gave us a lifetime of love and will be forever missed. Cooper was a gift to his family and will always be deeply cherished.

Cooper is survived by his parents, Abigail E. Bright and James D. Garbison II of Plymouth; siblings Landon A. Garbison of Leesburg, Penelope J. E. Bright of Plymouth, Emmett L. Bright of Plymouth and Alexis G. Garbison of Leesburg; maternal grandparents Dawn Faulkner of Elkhart and Richard Bright of South Bend; paternal grandparents Donna Marie and James Derek Garbison Sr. of LaPaz; paternal great-grandmother Nancy Garbison of LaPaz; as well as a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services for Cooper will be held on Tuesday, April 2, at 12 p.m. at New Song Church, 1292 Baker St, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.

Friends may call on the family for visitation for one hour prior to service at the church.

Burial to follow at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend.

Palmer Funeral Home – Lakeville Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary