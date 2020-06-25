Corey A. White
May 29, 1989 - June 23, 2020
Corey A. White, 31 of South Bend, passed away on June 23, in Memorial Hospital of South Bend. He chose to be a tissue donor, in hopes of helping someone in need.
Corey, the son of Andrew and Mona (Whitt) White on May 29, 1989 in South Bend, but was a life-long resident of the Plymouth area. He worked on high towers where antennas and cell phone towers were located. Corey was known as a "dare devil" by his friends and family. During his free time, he loved working on cars, dirt bikes and motorcycles. Most of all, he loved spending time with his kids. He attended the House of the Lord as a child.
Corey is survived by his parents, the mother of his children, Amber Cook of Lakeville, his daughter Carli and twin sons Cody and Cain. He is also survived by his sister Krystal White and her son Kyson of Plymouth. Brothers Joshua (Melissa) White and their children Kendra, Kayla and Kolin of North Liberty, Indiana, and Nathan (Brianna) White and their children Anna, Arabella and Alora of Grovertown also survive. There are several aunts and uncles who survive as well.
Corey is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Etta White, as well as James and Susie Whitt.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, from 2 – 3 p.m. at the New Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel, Plymouth. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at the New Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth. Pastor Lawrence Whitt will be officiating the service. Burial will take place at the New Oak Hill Cemetery, in Plymouth.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral home is privileged to be entrusted with helping Corey's family with arrangements.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories at: www.deatonclemensvagilderfuneralhome.com
May 29, 1989 - June 23, 2020
Corey A. White, 31 of South Bend, passed away on June 23, in Memorial Hospital of South Bend. He chose to be a tissue donor, in hopes of helping someone in need.
Corey, the son of Andrew and Mona (Whitt) White on May 29, 1989 in South Bend, but was a life-long resident of the Plymouth area. He worked on high towers where antennas and cell phone towers were located. Corey was known as a "dare devil" by his friends and family. During his free time, he loved working on cars, dirt bikes and motorcycles. Most of all, he loved spending time with his kids. He attended the House of the Lord as a child.
Corey is survived by his parents, the mother of his children, Amber Cook of Lakeville, his daughter Carli and twin sons Cody and Cain. He is also survived by his sister Krystal White and her son Kyson of Plymouth. Brothers Joshua (Melissa) White and their children Kendra, Kayla and Kolin of North Liberty, Indiana, and Nathan (Brianna) White and their children Anna, Arabella and Alora of Grovertown also survive. There are several aunts and uncles who survive as well.
Corey is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Etta White, as well as James and Susie Whitt.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, from 2 – 3 p.m. at the New Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel, Plymouth. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at the New Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth. Pastor Lawrence Whitt will be officiating the service. Burial will take place at the New Oak Hill Cemetery, in Plymouth.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral home is privileged to be entrusted with helping Corey's family with arrangements.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories at: www.deatonclemensvagilderfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.