Craig D. Downey

October 27, 1959 - February 22, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Craig D. Downey age 59 of Plymouth passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22 at his home.

Craig was born on Oct. 27, 1959 in Plymouth, to Ronald R. and Betty B. (Barnett) Downey.

Craig was a graduate of Plymouth High School Class of 1978. Craig also attended Ivy Tech for Carpentry and Journeyman and received his certificate. He belonged to the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Union Local 413 in South Bend and worked for Summit Manufacturing in Bremen as a CNC Machinist. Craig enjoyed riding his Harley and working on Muscle Cars.

On Dec. 23, 1995 Craig married the former Tina Zarecki.

Those left to cherish Craig's memory are his wife Tina of Plymouth; two daughters Kelcie and Jeffrey Shoaf of Hamlet, Kristen Johnson of Argos; two sons Adam Downey of Walkerton, Evan Downey of Costa Mesa, Calif.; his father Ronald R. Downey of Plymouth; his sister Leah and Kirk Abendroth of Vincennes, his brother Eric and Yvette Downey of Plymouth; also surviving are Craig's three grandchildren Johnny and Rowan Dohner and Ivah Shoaf.

Craig is preceded in passing by his mother Betty B. Downey on Dec. 9, 2016.

A time of visiting with the Downey family will be held on Friday March 1, in the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street Plymouth, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Celebration of Craig's Life will follow at 1 p.m.

Craig will be laid to rest in the New Oak Hill Cemetery.

The Downey family requests memorial contribution be made to assist with the final expenses.

The Downey family requests memorial contribution be made to assist with the final expenses.