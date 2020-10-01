Curtiss Lloyd Hall
November 25, 1946 - September 29, 2020
Curtiss Lloyd Hall, 73, left earth for heaven on Tuesday, Sept. 29 due to complications from Alzheimer's, with family at his side. He was the "Number 1 son" (first child) of Lloyd and Louisa (Shoemaker) Hall on Nov. 25, 1946, in Mishawaka.
He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Marjorie DeArmond.
He is survived by his son, Steven Curtiss Hall of Battle Creek, Mich.; two grandchildren, Jacob and Jennifer Hall of MI; brothers Thomas of Sugarland, Texas, and Richard (Pamela) of Cotopaxi, Colo.; sisters Michelle (Robert) Heiden of Knox and Patricia (Michael) Brubaker of Elkhart.
Curtiss was a 1964 graduate of Clay High School, and attended Purdue University. He was employed by Purdue in their computer technology department, and later as a computer technician and a regional manager for a national computer company. After being raised in Indiana, Curt worked and lived in Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas, and recently returned to Indiana.
He was known as a kind gentleman to family and friends and neighbors, and a great big brother to his five siblings, and a great Uncle to his 14 nieces and nephews. He greatly appreciated music and the latest technology.
There will be a private memorial service for family members on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
The family acknowledges the exceptional care that Curtiss received over the last 18 months by the staff at Wintersong Village in Knox, who treated him like family.
Donations may be directed in memory of Curtiss Lloyd Hall to the Activities Programs of Wintersong Village 1005 S. Edgewood Dr, Knox, Ind. 46534 or to a charity of the donor's choice
.