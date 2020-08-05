1/1
Cynthia Ann Hartman
1952 - 2020
Cynthia Ann Hartman
June 7, 1952 - August 4, 2020

Cynthia Ann Hartman, 68, of Goshen, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, peacefully in her home.
Cindie was born on June 7, 1952, the daughter of the late Shyrl Wardlow and Patricia (Grimes) Collums.  She is also preceded in death by a brother and seven sisters.
She is survived by her husband of three years, Max Hartman of Goshen; her three daughters with her late husband Jack Shumaker, Jennifer Yeo, Jacinda (Justin) Cunningham, and Sunny (Chris) Jergens; 13 grandchildren, Clay (Marissa) Yeo, Masen Yeo, Cynthia Yeo, Mary Yeo, Suzie (Marcel) Modoux, Jacob Cunningham, Colin Cunningham, Grayson Cunningham, Joseph Jergens, Archibald Jergens, and Kinsella Jergens. She is also survived by her sister, Marika (Tim) Kunder and brother Dub (Wanda) Collums.
Cindie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with friends and family, volunteering, sewing and watching everything that her children and grandchildren were involved in. Cindie was a realtor for over 30 years. She loved helping clients buy and/or sell their homes. Cindie will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life in honor of Cindie Hartman will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, at Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, 64901 CR 11, Goshen. Pastor Wes Bontreger will officiate. 
Burial will follow at Bremen Cemetery, Bremen.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Pilot News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Published in The Pilot News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Yellow Creek Mennonite Church
Funeral services provided by
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-3153
