Home

POWERED BY

Services
Odom Funeral Home
104 Lakeshore Drive
Culver, IN 46511
574-842-2082
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Young


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Young Obituary
Cynthia Diane Young
July 25, 1966 - March 3, 2020

Cynthia (Cindy) Diane Young, 53 of Hickory, N.C. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3 at Carolina Caring in Newton. She was born on July 25, 1966 in Plymouth, to Jack Kinney and the late Carol Garn.
A loving and devoted wife and mother, Cindy enjoyed anytime all of her family was under the same roof especially around the holidays. She enjoyed reading, bird watching, gardening, cooking, and decorating.
Many people always comment on her contagious smile and laugh, as she believed in living life to the fullest. Part of living life to the fullest meant creating memories with the ones she loved the most. This included listening to live music at local establishments, concerts, lake days, and vacationing in Ft. Myers Beach.
Cindy and Joe Young were married on July 12, 1986 in Culver. They shared 33 years together living and working in both Culver, In and Hickory, N.C.
Cindy is survived by her husband Joe; father Jack (Jan) Kinney; father-in-law Richard Young; three children Danielle( Rich) Jenkins, Carissa, and Zachary; brother Scott Kinney, Step-brother Josh (Sheena) Mitruska, and Step- sister Faith (Troy) Dulaney, brother-in-law Jason (Sue) Young, sister-in-law Kelly (John Savoie); nephews Logan (Dana, Oaklin, Lanah), Brody (Chelsea, Landon, Jake), Evan (Ashley, Zaine, Gavin, Quinnley, Adelyn); nieces, Savannah, Cheyenne, and Mya; she is preceded in death by mother Carol Garn and mother-in-law Tootie Young.
We will be having a celebration of life service on Monday, March 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Odom funeral home in Culver.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carolina Caring 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, N.C. 28658.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Odom Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -