Cynthia Diane Young
July 25, 1966 - March 3, 2020
Cynthia (Cindy) Diane Young, 53 of Hickory, N.C. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3 at Carolina Caring in Newton. She was born on July 25, 1966 in Plymouth, to Jack Kinney and the late Carol Garn.
A loving and devoted wife and mother, Cindy enjoyed anytime all of her family was under the same roof especially around the holidays. She enjoyed reading, bird watching, gardening, cooking, and decorating.
Many people always comment on her contagious smile and laugh, as she believed in living life to the fullest. Part of living life to the fullest meant creating memories with the ones she loved the most. This included listening to live music at local establishments, concerts, lake days, and vacationing in Ft. Myers Beach.
Cindy and Joe Young were married on July 12, 1986 in Culver. They shared 33 years together living and working in both Culver, In and Hickory, N.C.
Cindy is survived by her husband Joe; father Jack (Jan) Kinney; father-in-law Richard Young; three children Danielle( Rich) Jenkins, Carissa, and Zachary; brother Scott Kinney, Step-brother Josh (Sheena) Mitruska, and Step- sister Faith (Troy) Dulaney, brother-in-law Jason (Sue) Young, sister-in-law Kelly (John Savoie); nephews Logan (Dana, Oaklin, Lanah), Brody (Chelsea, Landon, Jake), Evan (Ashley, Zaine, Gavin, Quinnley, Adelyn); nieces, Savannah, Cheyenne, and Mya; she is preceded in death by mother Carol Garn and mother-in-law Tootie Young.
We will be having a celebration of life service on Monday, March 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Odom funeral home in Culver.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carolina Caring 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, N.C. 28658.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 12, 2020