Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
Dale E. Spaid


1927 - 2019
Dale E. Spaid Obituary
Dale E. Spaid
March 27, 1927 - September 13, 2019

Dale E. Spaid, 92 of Walkerton, passed away at 2:01 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at home.
Born on the family farm in Mill Creek, near LaPorte on March 27, 1927 to Ora D. and Nora L. (Stanton) Spaid. His family moved to Marshall County when he was 8 years old and he was a graduate of Tyner High School.
Dale was married to Margaret Ayers for over 63 years. She survives along with their children: Linda and Denny Morrison of Culver and Jeffery Spaid of Sarasota, Fla.
Dale was a Dairy Farmer and honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Wanda Balsley (June 12, 2014) and two brothers Dallas and Devon.
In accordance of Dale's wishes, a family service will take place at New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Marshall County, PO Box 22, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging the services.
Condolences may be left at deatonclemensvangilderfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pilot News on Sept. 17, 2019
