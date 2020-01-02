|
Dale Eugene Fleck
June 9, 1943 - December 28, 2019
Dale Eugene Fleck (76), born June 9, 1943, passed away on Dec. 28, 2019 at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Plymouth. He was in the care of the medical center's staff.
Dale was born in Bremen and remained a lifelong resident of Marshall County. He was a 1962 graduate of Bourbon High School. On June 10, 1967, Dale married the love of his life, Linda Stiles. He worked as a mechanic for the Indiana Department of Transportation until his retirement in 2008. Dale was a member of the Plymouth Wesleyan Church. During his free time, he enjoyed model trains, NASCAR – especially Jeff Gordon, wrestling, and WWE. Most of all, Dale loved spending time with his family.
Dale is survived by his wife, Linda, daughters Beth Fish of Mentone, and Jennifer Fleck of Pierceton. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cameron, TJ Fish, Kelsey, Jared Hartman and Justin Hartman, as well as great-grandchildren Madison, Mackenzie and Paisley. Also surviving is his sister, Judy Fish of Plymouth. Preceding him in death are his parents, Henry Richard and Margurite (Keifer) Fleck, sister Janet Davidson, and brother Henry Fleck.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Deaton Clemens Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will be held the next day, Jan. 3, at 11 a.m., at the Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home. Pastor Ed Friberg from the Plymouth Wesleyan Church will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Tyner Cemetery, 17000 4B Road, Tyner.
The Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be caring for the family, and extends their deepest condolences to the family during this time.
The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to a .
Friends are invited to sign the guestbook and share memories of Dale with her family at www.vangilderfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 31, 2019